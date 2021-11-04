US Markets
Software company HashiCorp files for U.S. IPO

Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

HashiCorp Inc filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Thursday, seeking to capitalize on investor appetite for software firms benefiting from a pandemic-induced digital shift.

The company firm is aiming for a valuation of nearly $10 billion, said a person familiar with the matter.

Hashicorp began as an open-source project and provides cloud-based software to customers such as Dutch lender ABN AMRO ABNd.AS and infrastructure management for Daimler-owned DAIGn.DE car marker Mercedes-Benz.

The company was co-founded in 2012 by Mitchell Hashimoto and Armon Dadgar, who met at the University of Washington in 2008. They had worked together on a research project to make cloud technologies, which were then being developed by Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, available to scientists.

HashiCorp, whose investors include Mayfield, Franklin Templeton and T Rowe Price, is the latest company trying to take advantage of strong investor demand for high-growth tech stocks.

Software development platform GitLab Inc GTLB.O was valued at nearly $15 billion in its Nasdaq debut last month, while restaurant software provider Toast Inc TOST.N fetched a valuation of nearly $33 billion in September.

Hashicorp will list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "HCP".

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co, J.P. Morgan, Bofa Securities and Citigroup are lead underwriters on the offering.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

