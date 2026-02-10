Software Bear Market: 2 AI Stocks With 50% and 83% Upside to Buy Now, According to Wall Street

Key Points

Software stocks have dropped into a bear market due to concerns about AI, but Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says the market's reaction has been "illogical."

Microsoft's generative AI copilots are gaining traction with customers and the company is gaining market share in cloud computing.

ServiceNow's dominance in IT software positions the company as a likely beneficiary as enterprise adoption of AI tools increases.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

The S&P North American Technology Software Index, which tracks 111 software stocks, has fallen 30% from the all-time high it hit in September. The puts the index in bear market territory, and artificial intelligence (AI) is the root cause.

Specifically, investors worry AI tools will reduce demand for existing products. The selling started months ago, but accelerated when Anthropic released Cowork in January, a conversational assistant that can automate workflows in the sales, finance, marketing, and legal departments, among others.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

However, many analysts and business leaders believe investors have overreacted, chief among them is Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. "There's a whole bunch of software companies whose stock prices are under pressure because somehow AI is going to replace them," he said at a recent event. "It is the most illogical thing in the world."

That does not mean the software stocks will rebound anytime soon, but it does cast the current situation as an opportunity for patient investors. Here's why Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) are worth buying.

Microsoft: 50% upside implied by the median target price

Microsoft enjoys a strong position in enterprise software, particularly in office productivity, enterprise resource planning, business intelligence, and low-code development tools. The company has supercharged its software products with generative AI assistants, which improve productivity by automating work. Paid Microsoft 365 Copilot seats rose 160% in the December quarter, according to CEO Satya Nadella.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Azure continued to gain market share in cloud computing in the December quarter, accounting for 21% of cloud infrastructure and platform services spending, up from 20% in the September quarter. Those share gains were driven by increased compute capacity from data center buildouts and strong demand for Foundry AI services, which let developers build custom AI agents and applications.

Importantly, Azure is the only major public cloud that provides access to the latest large language models from OpenAI, including those that power ChatGPT. Beyond that, Azure is likely to continue winning market share due to its expertise in hybrid cloud computing. Dan Romanoff at Morningstar explains, "Azure has several distinct advantages, including that it offers customers a painless way and move select workloads to the cloud, creating seamless hybrid cloud environments."

Wall Street estimates Microsoft's adjusted earnings will increase at 15% annually through the fiscal year ending in June 2027. That makes the current valuation of 26 times earnings look sensible. With the stock down 26% from its high, now is a good time to buy. Indeed, analysts' median target price of $600 per share implies 50% upside from the current share price of $401.

ServiceNow: 83% upside implied by the median target price

ServiceNow is a market leader in several software verticals, including IT asset management (optimizes infrastructure spending), IT operations management (optimizes infrastructure performance), and IT service management (optimizes user experience). Dan Romanoff at Morningstar says the company achieved that dominance by providing a way to automate a wide variety of workflows through a superior user interface.

Research firm Gartner recently recognized ServiceNow as a leader in artificial intelligence applications for IT service management. In the report, the analysts said the company "stands out as one the few providers able to demonstrate semiautonomous behavior through its agentic AI. Its AI Agent Studio allows for creation of supervised and autonomous agents with transparent reasoning explanations."

ServiceNow reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results that beat estimates on the top and bottom lines. Revenue climbed 20% to $3.5 billion, non-GAAP operating margin expanded 1.5 percentage points to 31%, and non-GAAP earnings increased 26% to $0.92 per diluted share. CEO Bill McDermott said, "There is no AI company in the enterprise better positioned for sustainable, profitable revenue growth than ServiceNow."

Wall Street estimates ServiceNow's adjusted earnings will increase 18% over the next year, while compounding at 19% annually through 2027. That makes the current valuation of 29 times earnings look quite reasonable. With the stock down 52% from its record high, now is an good time to buy. Indeed, analysts' median target price of $185 per share implies 83% upside from the current share price of $101.

Should you buy stock in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 10, 2026.

Trevor Jennewine has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft, Nvidia, and ServiceNow. The Motley Fool recommends Gartner. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.