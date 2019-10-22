Software AG Q3 Non-IFRS Earnings Rise; Confirms FY19 Margin View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Germany-based Software AG (STWRY.PK) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income, on a non-IFRS basis, increased 14 percent to 51.0 million euros from last year's 44.7 million euros.

Earnings per share, non-IFRS, were 0.69 euro, up 14 percent from 0.60 euro a year ago.

Group EBIT on IFRS basis for the quarter was 59 million euros, up 8 percent. This reflects an EBIT margin of 26.3 percent, up from 26.1 percent in the prior year. Non-IFRS EBIT margin was 30.5 percent, consistent with the prior year.

Operating EBITA, non-IFRS, was 68.4 million euros, higher than 63.8 million euros last year.

The third-quarter group revenue increased 5 percent to 224.2 million euros from prior year's 208.8 million euros. Total product revenue, including licenses and maintenance, grew 5 percent to 179.2 million euros. Total license revenue increased 9 percent to 64.1 million euros.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2019, Software AG continues to anticipate an operating profit margin or EBITA, non-IFRS, between 28.0 and 30.0 percent. Last year's margin was 31.5 percent.

Digital Business Platform, excl. Cloud & IoT, revenue is expected to end up in a range of 0 to 6 percent below previous year, the company noted. Cloud & IoT revenue is expected to increase between 75 and 125 percent.

