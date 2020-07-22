Software AG Q2 Profit Declines; Reconfirms 2020 Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Software AG (STWRY.PK) reported second quarter IFRS EBIT of 31.9 million euros compared to 47.7 million euros, a year ago. Non-IFRS net income declined to 28.2 million euros from 39.3 million euros, previous year. non-IFRS earnings per share was 0.38 euros compared to 0.53 euros.

Second quarter revenues were 204.6 million euros, compared to 210.0 million euros, a year ago. Product revenue declined to 158.9 million euros from 163.1 million euros, last year.

Software AG reconfirmed its current 2020 guidance as a whole.

