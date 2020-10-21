Software AG Projects Q3 Non-IFRS Operating Profit Margin Between 16%-17%

(RTTNews) - Software AG (STWRY.PK) said EBIT is anticipated in a range of 20.4 million euros to 23.9 million euros in the third quarter, and operating EBITA (non-IFRS) in a range of 28.4 million euros and 31.9 million euros. Operating profit margin (non-IFRS) is projected to be between 16 and 17 percent.

For the third quarter, the company projects total revenue in a range of 180.5 million euros to 185 million euros. Total product revenue is expected in a range of 147.5 million euros to 151 million euros. Digital Business is anticipated to have delivered bookings growth of between 14 and 17 percent, with stated revenue between 8 to 10 percent lower year-on-year at between 101.5 million euros and 104.0 million euros, reflecting the technical impact of the Group's accelerating shift to subscription and SaaS.

Software AG remains confident in its ability to deliver to full year 2020 guidance. The Group reconfirmed 2023 ambitions, including plans to reach 1 billion euros of revenue and expand operating margin to a 25 to 30 percent range.

Software AG expects to to publish full third quarter results within a month.

