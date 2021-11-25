Software AG considers putting itself up for sale-Bloomberg

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Software AG SOWGn.DE is exploring strategic options including a potential sale, Bloomberg News on Thursday cited people familiar with the matter as saying.

Frankfurt-listed shares SOWGn.F of the German business software developer jumped 10.6% on the news.

The company declined to comment.

