SoftVest Advisors Increases Position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)

Fintel reports that SoftVest Advisors has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.15MM shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT). This represents 8.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.77MM shares and 5.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 49.85% and an increase in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 90 funds or institutions reporting positions in Permian Basin Royalty Trust. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PBT is 0.43%, a decrease of 3.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.66% to 13,350K shares. The put/call ratio of PBT is 0.68, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management holds 3,745K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,076K shares, representing an increase of 17.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBT by 53.99% over the last quarter.

INFL - Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF holds 794K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares, representing an increase of 38.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBT by 81.97% over the last quarter.

Foundation Resource Management holds 690K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 693K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBT by 33.68% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 574K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 239K shares, representing an increase of 58.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBT by 215.05% over the last quarter.

Hosking Partners LLP holds 402K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 47.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PBT by 107.64% over the last quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Declares $0.04 Dividend

On December 19, 2022 the company declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.45 annualized). Shareholders of record as of December 29, 2022 received the payment on January 17, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

At the current share price of $25.01 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.81%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.12%, the lowest has been 1.44%, and the highest has been 17.70%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.69 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.44 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.30. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.71%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s (the “Trust”) principal assets are comprised of a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out by Southland Royalty Company (“Southland”) from its fee mineral interest in the Waddell Ranch properties in Crane County, Texas (“Waddell Ranch properties”), and a 95% net overriding royalty interest carved out by Southland from its major producing royalty properties in Texas (“Texas Royalty properties”). The interests out of which the Trust’s net overriding royalty interests were carved were in all cases less than 100%. The Trust’s net overriding royalty interests represent burdens against the properties in favor of the Trust without regard to ownership of the properties from which the overriding royalty interests were carved. The net overriding royalties above are collectively referred to as the “Royalties.” The properties and interests from which the Royalties were carved and which the Royalties now burden are collectively referred to as the “Underlying Properties.”

