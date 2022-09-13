SOFTS-White sugar turns lower after setting 10-year high

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE rose to a 10-year high on Tuesday before turning lower in choppy conditions ahead of the expiry of the October contract later this week.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1, which expires on Thursday, fell 0.9% to $607.40 a tonne by 1422 GMT after peaking at a 10-year high of $620.30.

* Dealers said supplies of white sugar were currently tight with stocks depleted in some major importing countries, exports from India remaining low while refining costs have also risen in recent months.

* Open interest on the October contract stood at 10,143 lots, as of September 12, equating to 507,150 tonnes.

* October raw sugar SBc1rose 1.1% to 18.56 cents per lb.

* Dealers noted sugar production in Centre-South Brazil was slightly stronger than expected in the second half of August at 3.13 million tonnes, up 5.77% from a year earlier.

* Sugar production was expected to total 3.06 million tonnes, according to a survey from S&P Global Commodity Insights.

* Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's move to sharply cut taxes on fuels, particularly gasoline, to boost his re-election chances has squeezed ethanol's profit margins and is expected to lead mills to shun the biofuel and focus strongly on sugar.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.5% to $2.1905 per lb, extending the market's retreat from a six-month peak of $2.4295 set on Aug. 25.

* Dealers said an improved outlook for crops in Brazil had put the market on the defensive with forecasts for a return of rains in the later part of September seen spurring the key flowering period.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1.1% to $2,238 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 was down 1.1% at $2,359 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.2% to 1,840 pounds a tonne​.

