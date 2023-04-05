SOFTS-White sugar sets 11 year high, coffee also climbs

LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE surged to an 11-year high on Wednesday boosted by short-term supply tightness following lower-than-expected production in several countries.

SUGAR

* May white sugar LSUc1 was up 4.9% to $668.10 a tonne at 1046 GMT after setting an 11-year high of $668.50.

* Dealers said the market had tightened following lower than expected production in several countries including India, Pakistan, Thailand and China and much will now hinge on the Brazilian harvest which is now underway.

* "The market will slowly turn its head away from the disappointing Asian crops to Brazil," Rabobank said in a note.

* Brazil is expected to produce 40.3 million tonnes of sugar in the new season that started in April, the second highest amount on record, according to a report published on Tuesday by local consultancy Job Economia

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.7% to 22.86 cents per lb after peaking at 22.87 cents - the highest since October 2016.

* Indian mills have produced 30 million tonnes of sugar since the current season began on Oct. 1, down 3.3% year on year, the Indian Sugar Mills Association said on Wednesday.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 was 1.2% higher at $2,282 a tonne after setting a seven month high of $2,284.

* Dealers said funds have been increasing a net long position against the backdrop on strong demand with some roasters incorporating more of the cheaper robusta beans in blends at the expense of arabica.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.1% to $1.7680 per pound.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.45% to $2,903 a tonne.

* Barry Callebaut BARN.S reported on Wednesday that overall chocolate volume had fallen by 3.6% in the six months to February 28 with declines in EMEA (3.7%) and the Americas (4.4%) more than outweighing a small rise in Asia (0.3%).

* May London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.5% to 2,149 pounds a tonne boosted by a weaker pound.

