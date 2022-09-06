SOFTS-White sugar retreats after hitting seven-week high; coffee gains

Updates prices

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE fell on Tuesday after touching a seven-week high in the previous session, but ongoing supply concerns and strong demand limited losses.

Raw sugar and cocoa also fell, meanwhile, as coffee rose.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1, which expires on Sept. 15, was down 0.9% at $576.30 a tonne at 1333 GMT after setting a seven-week high of $583.80 on Monday.

* Dealers said white sugar supplies are set to remain tight in the near term due to a poor beet crop in parts of Europe and more looming export restrictions from India, while demand is picking up as end-users restock.

* The four sugar producers in Germany will be allowed to cooperate in the event of a gas supply cut in order to keep production going, the federal cartel office said on Tuesday.

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.4% to 18.07 cents per lb.

* Czarnikow on Tuesday forecast there would be a global sugar surplus of 3 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season, with production seen the joint second largest on record.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.1% to $2.2905 per lb, having hit a six-month high last week of $2.4295.

* ICE certified arabica stocks plunged by 35,485 60kg bags to 635,196 bags as of Sept. 2, heading back towards recent 22-year lows. KC-TOT-TOT

* Rabobank on Monday lowered its forecast for global coffee output in the upcoming 2022/23 season, saying high prices have had very little impact on production in Brazil, Colombia, Honduras and Vietnam.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,237 a tonne, having set a 7-1/2 month high of $2,355 on Aug. 24.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.7% to $2,378 a tonne.

* December London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.3% to 1,870 pounds a tonne​.

