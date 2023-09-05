News & Insights

SOFTS-White sugar prices rise to 12-year high, cocoa also climbs

September 05, 2023 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE rose to a 12-year high on Tuesday as drier-than-normal weather threatened to curtail production in India and Thailand.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 was up 2.4% at $747.80 a metric ton by 1432 GMT, after setting a 12-year high of $750.30.

* Sugar prices in India have jumped by more than 3% in a fortnight to their highest level in six years, traders and industry officials said, as limited rainfall in the country's key growing regions raised production concerns.

* October raw sugar SBc1 rose by 3.1% to 26.61 cents per lb, after setting a four-month high of 26.80 cents boosted partly by fund buying.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 1.7% to 2,959 pounds a metric ton, climbing back up towards last week's 46-year high of 2,977 pounds.

* Dealers said a weak pound helped to support London prices.

* They also noted the market remained underpinned by supply concerns, with a third consecutive global deficit expected in the 2023/24 season starting on Oct. 1.

* Dealers noted some concerns that wet weather in top grower Ivory Coast could delay the main crop harvest although overall the rains were seen as beneficial.

* Above-average rain in most of Ivory Coast's main cocoa-growing regions last week will help the coming October-to-March main crop to be long and plentiful, but more sun is needed to dry the first beans, farmers said on Monday.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose by 1.3% to $3,652 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 0.3% to $1.5145 per lb.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil during the last few days should aid the flowering of the next crop. The current harvest is beginning to wind down.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell by 1.5% to $2,446 a metric ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Shilpi Majumdar)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
