SOFTS-White sugar prices rise as supplies tighten, cocoa also climbs

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE climbed on Monday, boosted by tightening supplies linked partly to export curbs imposed by India, while London cocoa and robusta coffee prices also rose.

New York-based raw sugar, arabica coffee, and cocoa contracts were closed on Monday for a U.S. public holiday.

SUGAR

* August white sugar LSUQ2 rose 1.2% to close at $574.70 per tonne after climbing to a contract high of $575.40.

* Dealers said last week's announcement that India was imposing export restrictions on sugar for the first time in six years had helped to boost international prices.

* "We think that the Indian announcement may have been one of the reasons which have caused white prices to make an extra leap upwards, based on fears that if the mechanics are onerous, then less than 10 million tonnes will be exported," broker Marex said in a report.

* Marex also noted many other potential suppliers of white sugar seemed to be also facing problems with two refiners in the Gulf working below capacity and Algeria's ban on sugar exports remaining in place.

* Speculators increased a net long position in white sugar in the week of May 24, according to exchange data.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.9% to 1,772 pounds ($2,241.23)per tonne, climbing further away from a two-month low set last week of 1,722 pounds.

* Dealers said the market had become technically oversold during the recent decline in prices while there was also concern about quality issues in top grower Ivory Coast.

* Above-average rain in most of Ivory Coast’s cocoa regions last week will strengthen the April-to-September mid-crop, although more sunshine is needed to prevent mouldy bean deliveries, farmers said on Monday.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.4% to $2,105 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from top robusta producer Vietnam are estimated to increase 24.2% in the first five months of this year from a year earlier to 889,000 tonnes, government data released on Sunday showed.

($1 = 0.7906 pounds)

