SOFTS-White sugar prices hit 12-year high on supply concerns

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - White sugar prices on ICE rose to a 12-year high on Wednesday, buoyed by the prospect of tightening supplies as dry weather threatens to curb production in India and Thailand.

India is on track for its lowest monsoon rains in eight years and is expected to ban mills from exporting sugar in the coming season starting in October. The weather has also been dry in Thailand, another leading exporter.

The dry weather has been linked to El Nino, a naturally occurring climate event that the World Meteorological Organization says has a 90% probability of persisting in the second half of 2023.

"The resurgence of the El Nino weather phenomenon ... poses concerns for agricultural commodities," fund manager WisdomTree said in a report on Wednesday, noting that there could be disruption to production of several commodities including sugar.

Investment funds have been increasing long positions in agricultural commodities including white sugar.

October white sugar LSUc1 on ICE was up 0.55% at $728.90 per metric ton at 1058 GMT after peaking at a 12-year high of $732.60.

Prices for raw sugar also rose, with October futures SBc1 up 0.6% at 25.61 cents per lb after touching a two-month peak of 25.78 cents.

Cocoa futures have also risen sharply on supply concerns, with a third successive global deficit widely forecast for the coming 2023/24 season (October/September).

December London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.2% at 2,880 pounds a metric ton after matching the previous session's 46-year high of 2,888 pounds.

December New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.4% to $3,574 a metric ton.

Coffee prices rose, with November robusta LRCc2 gaining 1.3% to $2,480 a metric ton while December arabica KCc2 advanced by 1.2% to $1.55 per lb.

Global coffee production is likely to be lower than expected in the 2023/24 season starting in October and ending in September next year, but a fall in demand - particularly in Europe - will prevent a supply shortfall, Rabobank Research said in a note on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.