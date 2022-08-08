SOFTS-White sugar prices ease, coffee futures also lower

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE were lower on Monday in a modest setback after the market's recent strong advance which was fuelled partly by concerns that hot, dry weather in the European Union and Britain will curb production.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.3% to $543.50 a tonne by 1101 GMT after rising to a peak of $554.90 in early trade - the highest level in nearly three weeks.

* Dealers said the market's recent rally, which has seen prices rising by nearly 10% in the last two weeks, has finally begun to meet resistance and prices may be set to consolidate in the short-term.

* Czarnikow said in a note on Monday that the European Union plus Britain was expected to produce around 16.4 million tonnes of sugar in the upcoming 2022/23 crop, down about one million from the previous year.

"If there aren’t meaningful rains in the next few weeks, it is likely that our production forecast will have to be lowered further," the report said.

* October raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.2% at 17.90 cents per lb, dragged down by weakness in the whites market.

* Speculators increased their net short positions in raw sugar futures in the week to Aug. 2, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.2% to $2.0895 per lb although the market remained underpinned by falling stocks.

* ICE certified arabica stocks as of Aug. 5 stood at 660,564 bags, the lowest in more than 20 years.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,040 a tonne.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in July were down 17.1% from June at 113,852 tonnes, government customs data released on Monday showed.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.3% at 1,767 pounds per tonne​.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,360 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.