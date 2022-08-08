SOFTS-White sugar prices ease, coffee and cocoa climb

Updates with closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE closed lower on Monday in a modest setback after a recent strong advance, although the market remained underpinned by concerns that hot, dry weather in the European Union and Britain could curb production.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $5.80, or 1.1%, at $545.10 a tonne after rising to a peak of $554.90 in early trade - the highest level in nearly three weeks.

* Dealers said the market's recent rally, which has seen prices rising by nearly 10% in the last two weeks, has finally begun to meet resistance and prices may be set to consolidate in the short-term.

* Czarnikow said that the European Union plus Britain was expected to produce around 16.4 million tonnes of sugar in the upcoming 2022/23 crop, down about 1 million tonnes from the previous year.

"If there aren't meaningful rains in the next few weeks, it is likely that our production forecast will have to be lowered further," the report said.

* October raw sugar SBc1closed little changed at 17.96 cents per lb.

* Forecasted ample rains in Brazil's center-south should provide much needed moisture for cane development.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 2.4 cents, or 1.1%, at $2.1185 per lb​​ as the market continued to be supported by falling stocks.

* ICE certified arabica stocks fell more than 30,000 bags on Monday to 630,304 bags, the lowest in more than 20 years.

* A cold front will reach coffee producing areas in Brazil in coming days, but the chance of frosts is very low.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $32, or 1.6%, at $2,074 a tonne.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in July were down 17.1% from June at 113,852 tonnes.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2​settled up 12 pounds, or 0.7%, to 1,784 pounds per tonne​​.

* Good soil moisture content in Ivory Coast's cocoa regions is helping pods develop well on trees, making for a strong start for the October-to-March main crop despite below-average rains in most areas.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose $39, or 1.7%, to $2,380 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Shailesh Kuber)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

