SOFTS-White sugar prices ease, coffee and cocoa climb

LONDON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE were lower on Monday in a modest setback after the market's recent strong advance, although the market remained underpinned by concerns that hot, dry weather in the European Union and Britain could curb production.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.6% to $542.10 a tonne by 1332 GMT after rising to a peak of $554.90 in early trade - the highest level in nearly three weeks.

* Dealers said the market's recent rally, which has seen prices rising by nearly 10% in the last two weeks, has finally begun to meet resistance and prices may be set to consolidate in the short-term.

* Czarnikow said in a note on Monday that the European Union plus Britain was expected to produce around 16.4 million tonnes of sugar in the upcoming 2022/23 crop, down about one million from the previous year.

"If there aren't meaningful rains in the next few weeks, it is likely that our production forecast will have to be lowered further," the report said.

* October raw sugar SBc1 was down 0.5% at 17.85 cents per lb, dragged down by weakness in the whites market.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc1 rose 2.2% to $2.1420 per lb as the market continued to be supported by falling stocks.

* ICE certified arabica stocks as of Aug. 5 stood at 660,564 bags, the lowest in more than 20 years.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 1.3% to $2,069 a tonne.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in July were down 17.1% from June at 113,852 tonnes, government customs data released on Monday showed.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.2% at 1,776 pounds per tonne​.

* Good soil moisture content in Ivory Coast's cocoa regions is helping pods develop well on trees, making for a strong start for the October-to-March main crop despite below-average rains in most areas, farmers said on Monday.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.2% to $2,370 a tonne.

