SOFTS-White sugar prices climb on short-term supply tightness
LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday boosted by short-term supply tightness driven partly by last week's announcement that India was imposing export restrictions on sugar for the first time in six years.
SUGAR
* August white sugar LSUQ2 rose 0.2% to $575.90 a tonne by 1458 GMT after setting a contract high of $579.20.
* Dealers noted concerns about short-term supply tightness had raised the premium for the August contract LSU-1=R versus October to more than $23 a tonne, up from around $17.60 at the close on Monday.
* A generally favourable outlook for India's crops in the 2022/23 season helped to weigh on forward prices.
* India is likely to see normal monsoon rains in 2022, the state-run weather office said on Tuesday, the fourth straight year of normal or above normal summer rains.
* July raw sugar SBc1fell 0.2% to 19.57 cents per lb.
COCOA
* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.3% to $2,492 a tonne, partly adjusting to gains in London-based cocoa on Monday when U.S. markets were shut for a public holiday.
* Dealers said recent rains in top producer Ivory Coast had raised concerns about the quality of crops in the world's top producing country.
* Above-average rain in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa regions last week will strengthen the April-to-September mid-crop, although more sunshine is needed to prevent mouldy bean deliveries, farmers said on Monday.
* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.6% to 1,762 pounds per tonne.
COFFEE
* July arabica coffee KCc1rose 1.4% to $2.3270 per lb.
* The market was supported partly by a strengthening in the currency of top producer Brazil. BRL= which reduces the temptation for exporters to sell by lowering returns in local currency terms.
* July robusta coffee LRCc1rose 0.1% to $2,107 a tonne.
(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans and David Gregorio)
