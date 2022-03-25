SOFTS-White sugar price hits 5-year high as India caps exports

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - White sugar prices on ICE hit a five-year high on Friday amid reports that India, the world's No. 2 sugar exporter, could cap exports in the current marketing year at 8 million tonnes.

A cap of 8 million tonnes for the year to end-September could result in a de facto ban for exports from May as dealers say mills have already contracted to export 7 million tonnes so far.

SUGAR

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.5% to $559.10 a tonne, having hit its highest since early 2017 at $560.

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​rose 1.2% to 19.48 cents per lb.

* The contract also gained support from a strong Brazilian real BRL=, which hit its highest value against the U.S. dollar since March 2020 on Thursday.

* A strong real deters exporters in top producer Brazil from selling dollar-priced sugar by lowering returns in local currency terms.

* Capping gains in sugar, however, oil prices slipped. Lower energy prices can prompt cane mills in Brazil to produce more sugar and less ethanol, a cane-based biofuel. O/R

* Dealers said even if crude continues to fall, sugar should see support at 19 cents.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.3% to $2.2115 per lb.

* ICE arabica coffee stocks KC-TOT-TOT, which fell to 20-year lows below 1 million bags in February, have recovered and are currently up at 1.14 million bags.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,131 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.6% to 1753 pounds per tonne​, having hit a one-week high on Wednesday.

* Dealers said cocoa has an upside bias given producers have largely finished selling the current crop and speculative funds are mostly looking to build up long positions in an illiquid environment.

* May New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.3% to $2,608 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

