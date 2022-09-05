SOFTS-White sugar hits seven-week high, robusta coffee slips

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE rose to a seven-week high on Monday, buoyed by supply concerns and strong demand, while robusta coffee and London cocoa prices eased.

New York-based raw sugar, arabica coffee and cocoa contracts were closed on Monday because of a U.S. public holiday.

SUGAR

* October white sugar LSUc1, which expires on Sept. 15, was up 1.4% to $581.90 a tonne at 1343 GMT after setting a seven-week high of $583.80 earlier in the session.

* Dealers noted the October contract was trading at a premium of about $42 to December LSU-1=R, indicating short-term supply tightness driven partly by strong demand.

* The supply of whites also looks set to be curtailed by a poor beet crop in parts of Europe after a prolonged drought, while India is set to limit exports in the early part of the 2022/23 season as it assesses its supply situation.

COFFEE

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.45% to $2,213 a tonne, extending the market's retreat from a 7-1/2 month high of $2,355 set on Aug. 24.

* Dealers said price charts were looking more bearish after the market's decline during the past few days and funds had now begun to scale back a net long position.

* Rabobank on Monday lowered its forecast for global coffee output in the upcoming 2022/23 season, saying high prices have had very little impact on production in Brazil, Colombia, Honduras and Vietnam.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.1% at 1,880 pounds a tonne​.

* Above-average rain across most of Ivory Coast's cocoa regions last week could help the size and quality of the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

