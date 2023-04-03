SOFTS-White sugar hits 10-1/2-year high; arabica rebounds

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE rose to their highest in more than 10 years on Monday, boosted by a diminishing production outlook and rising energy prices.

SUGAR

* May white sugar LSUc1 ​settled up $3.10, or 0.5%, at $633.40 a tonne, after climbing to a 10-1/2-year high of $643.

* India, Thailand, China and the European Union have also had production outlooks downgraded in recent weeks.

* Higher energy prices after a surprise OPEC+ cut to production targets were also supportive.

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.15 cent, or 0.7%, to 22.40 cents per lb, after peaking at 22.63 cents — the highest level for the front-month since October 2016.

COFFEE

* Dealers said the market was focused on the coming harvest in top producer Brazil, with recent favourable conditions improving the outlook.

* Brazil exported 2.72 million 60-kg bags of coffee in March, 20% less than a year ago, the government said.

* The market has tightened, with shipments from top robusta producer Vietnam running behind last year's pace while there has also been a pick-up in demand.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 fell $65, or 2.2%, to $2,868 a tonne.

* Main-crop cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 1.779 million tonnes by March 31, down 4.8% from the same period of the previous season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 fell 38 pounds, or 1.8%, to 2,121 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by Susan Fenton, David Goodman and Shilpi Majumdar)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

