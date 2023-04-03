Commodities

SOFTS-White sugar hits 10-1/2 year high, arabica rebounds

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

April 03, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE rose to their highest in more than 10 years on Monday, boosted by a diminishing production outlook and rising energy prices.

SUGAR

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 1% to $636.40 a tonne by 1320 GMT after climbing to a 10-1/2 year high of $643.

* "Crop markdowns seem ubiquitous," analyst Green Pool said in a note in which it forecast Pakistan's production for 2022/23 would fall to about 6.6 million tonnes, down 15% year on year.

* India, Thailand, China and the European Union have also had production outlooks downgraded in recent weeks.

* Higher energy prices after a surprise OPEC+ cut to production targets were also supportive.

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.3% to 22.31 cents per lb after peaking at 22.63 cents, the highest level for the front month since October 2016.

* Dealers noted funds were also extending net long positions in both raw sugar and white sugar.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 rose 3.5% to $1.7640 per pound, rebounding strongly from the previous session's two-month low of $1.6615.

* Dealers said the market was focused on the coming harvest in top producer Brazil, with recent favourable conditions improving the outlook.

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.7% to $2,221 a tonne, edging back towards last week's 6-1/2 month high of $2,250.

* The market has tightened, with shipments from top robusta producer Vietnam running behind last year's pace while there has also been a pick-up in demand.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.3% to $2,895 a tonne.

* Main-crop cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast since the start of the season on Oct. 1 had reached 1.779 million tonnes by March 31, down 4.8% from the same period of the previous season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.8% to 2,141 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Susan Fenton and David Goodman )

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

