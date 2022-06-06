SOFTS-White sugar futures hit highest in 5-1/2 years amid India export cap

Updates with comments from broker, includes closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE hit their highest in 5-1/2 years on Monday with dealers worried Indian exports might not reach the 10 million tonne cap for this season, while raw sugar prices also rose.

SUGAR

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $15.90, or 2.8%, at $594.00 a tonne, having hit its highest since October 2016 at $599.60.

* "First indications are that the new (Indian) system for acquiring "permission to export" (sugar) is slow and onerous. As a consequence, we think exports may not reach the full 10 million tonnes allowed," said broker Marex Spectron.

* It also noted the premium for white sugar versus raws LSUc2-SBc2 is shooting ever higher, indicating that some refineries are working at less than full capacity, or that the market has under-estimated consumption.

* Another broker said that low European sugar exports and the ban on Algerian exports, as countries move to guarantee local supplies, also pushed refined prices up.

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.27 cent, or 1.4%, at 19.56 cents per lb.

* A possible cut to taxes over gasoline in Brazil is seen capping gains in raw sugar.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 5.15 cents, or 2.2%, at $2.3755 per lb​​​​, after hitting the highest since February at $2.4200 on Thursday.

* Dealers said the market remains well supported by tight supplies and low ICE certified stocks that are near the 1 million bag mark KC-TOT-TOT.

* Fitch Solutions said on Monday it expects Brazil to produce 60 million 60-kg bags of coffee this year, 6.2% more than in 2021. It works with an estimate of a crop of 55.22 million bags next year.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1fell $3, or 0.1%, at $2,133 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1settled up $19, or 0.8%, to $2,488 a tonne, hitting earlier a two-month high of $2,151.

* Rainfall was below average last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions but soil moisture remained high and farmers predicted a strong end to the April-to-September mid-crop.[nL1N2XT0XC]

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 19 pounds, or 1.1%, to 1,775 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel, editing by Ed Osmond and Lisa Shumaker)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.