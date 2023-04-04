Commodities

SOFTS-White sugar futures edge higher, cocoa also climbs

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

April 04, 2023 — 10:23 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE were higher on Tuesday, edging back up towards the prior session's 10-1/2 year high, while cocoa prices also rose.

SUGAR

* May white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.25% to $635 a tonne at 1419 GMT, climbing back towards Monday's 10-1/2 year high of $643.

* Dealers said the market continued to be supported by a diminishing outlook for production, particularly in India, Pakistan, Thailand, China and the European Union.

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.6% to 22.54 cents per lb. The front month peaked at 22.63 cents on Monday - the highest since October 2016.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.6% to $2,912 a tonne.

* Below average rain mixed with sun last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa growing regions provided good conditions for the start of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.8% to 2,138 pounds a tonne, with gains curbed by the strength of sterling as the British currency rose to a 10 month high against the dollar.

* Ivorian cocoa bean farmer Edouard Kouame Kouadio expects to die poor, despite rising demand for the raw material that feeds the world's insatiable appetite for chocolate.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.1% to $2,232 a tonne, hovering just below last week's 6-1/2 month high of $2,250.

* Dealers noted the Brazilian coffee harvest was underway, with early activity focused mainly on conillons (robusta) in the Rondonia region.

* Brazil's green coffee exports in March fell to 163,444 tons from 202,984 tons in the same period last year, government data showed on Monday.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.65% to $1.7510 per pound.

* Costa Rican coffee growers posted a dip in exports in March compared to the same month last year, registering a 1.5% drop, the country's coffee institute ICAFE said Monday.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by Mark Potter)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

