SOFTS-White sugar climbs to 11-year peak on tight supplies

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE rose to an 11-year peak on Thursday, with supply concerns heightened by recent rains in Brazil, while coffee prices fell.

SUGAR

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.5% to $712.30 a tonne by 1114 GMT after setting an 11-year high of $721.00.

* Dealers said lower than expected output in India, Thailand and China had tightened supplies while the harvest in centre-south Brazil had been slowed by rains.

* Sugar and ethanol industry group Unica was due to release a production report on Brazil's key centre-south region for the first half of April at about 1400 GMT.

* A survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights showed expectations for sugar production in the first half of April at 560,000 tonnes, lower than mills had planned because of the rains.

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.7% to 26.97 cents per lb.

* Dealers said a delivery of 750,000 to one million tonnes was expected against the May raws contract that expires on Friday.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 1% to $2,388 a tonne after peaking on Wednesday at $2,489, its highest in nearly 12 years.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by tight supplies, with farmers in top robusta producer Vietnam having little left to sell. The robusta harvest in Brazil is also just beginning to gather pace.

* "Farmers have nothing to offer now and most of the beans are now in exporters' hands," one Vietnamese trader said.

* Prices for robusta coffee, cheaper historically than the milder arabica beans, reached their highest in 12 years this week LRCc2 as roasters used more of a limited flow from the largest producers.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.85% to $1.8805 per lb.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.1% at 2,233 pounds a tonne.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.2% to $2,944 a tonne.

