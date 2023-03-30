SOFTS-White sugar climbs to 10-1/2 year high as supplies tighten

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE rose to their highest in more than 10 years on Thursday, buoyed by tight supplies, while robusta coffee and cocoa prices also climbed.

SUGAR

* Dealers said the market was supported by tight supplies after lower-than-expected production in several countries, including India and Thailand.

* The European Union expects a decline in production to lead to a rise in imports and a fall in the planted area for the 2023/24 season.

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.71 cent, or 3.3%, at 21.96 cents per lb, a contract high.

COFFEE

* Robusta coffee supplies have also tightened in top producer Vietnam as farmers who had already sold most of their stocks refrained from releasing the remaining beans, traders said on Thursday.

* Dealers said robusta coffee's discount to arabica has fallen sharply to about $1,580 a tonne from around $2,100 in mid-February.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 settled up $37, or 1.3%, at $2,917 a tonne, after hitting a more than two-year peak of $2,927.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Shilpi Majumdar)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.