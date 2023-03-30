Commodities

SOFTS-White sugar climbs to 10-1/2 year high as supplies tighten

Credit: REUTERS/JUAN CARLOS ULATE

March 30, 2023 — 02:50 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE rose to their highest in more than 10 years on Thursday, buoyed by tight supplies, while robusta coffee and cocoa prices also climbed.

SUGAR

* Dealers said the market was supported by tight supplies after lower-than-expected production in several countries, including India and Thailand.

* The European Union expects a decline in production to lead to a rise in imports and a fall in the planted area for the 2023/24 season.

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.71 cent, or 3.3%, at 21.96 cents per lb, a contract high.

COFFEE

* Robusta coffee supplies have also tightened in top producer Vietnam as farmers who had already sold most of their stocks refrained from releasing the remaining beans, traders said on Thursday.

* Dealers said robusta coffee's discount to arabica has fallen sharply to about $1,580 a tonne from around $2,100 in mid-February.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 settled up $37, or 1.3%, at $2,917 a tonne, after hitting a more than two-year peak of $2,927.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Shilpi Majumdar)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.