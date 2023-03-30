Commodities

SOFTS-White sugar climbs to 10-1/2 year high as supplies tighten

Credit: REUTERS/JUAN CARLOS ULATE

March 30, 2023 — 10:41 am EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE rose to their highest in more than 10 years on Thursday, buoyed by tight supplies, while robusta coffee and cocoa prices also climbed.

SUGAR

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.1% to $631.30 a tonne by 1421 GMT after peaking at $634.80, the highest level for the front month since July 2012.

* Dealers said the market was supported by tight supplies after lower than expected production in several countries including India and Thailand.

* The European Union expects a decline in production to lead to a rise in imports and a fall in the planted area for the 2023/24 season.

* The cane harvest in the Centre-South region of Brazil, which is now starting, could eventually provide some relief, dealers said.

* May raw sugar SBc1 was up 2.6% at 21.81 cents per lb after setting a one-month high of 22 cents.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 1.5% to $2,202 a tonne, climbing back towards Tuesday's 6-1/2 month high of $2,250.

* The market continued to be supported by a pick-up in demand as some roasters increase the proportion of cheaper robusta coffee in blends, particularly in more price-sensitive markets.

* Robusta coffee supplies have also tightened in top producer Vietnam as farmers who had already sold most of their stocks refrained from releasing the remaining beans, traders said on Thursday.

* Dealers said robusta coffee's discount to arabica has fallen sharply to about $1,580 a tonne, down from around $2,100 in mid-February.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 was down 0.03% at $1.6965 per lb.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 was up 1.2% at $2,914 a tonne, climbing towards a more than two-year peak of $2,923 set this week.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.1% to 2,124 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.