SOFTS-White sugar climbs to 10-1/2 year high as supplies tighten

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on ICE rose to their highest in more than 10 years on Thursday, buoyed by tight supplies, while robusta coffee and cocoa prices also climbed.

SUGAR

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.1% to $631.30 a tonne by 1421 GMT after peaking at $634.80, the highest level for the front month since July 2012.

* Dealers said the market was supported by tight supplies after lower than expected production in several countries including India and Thailand.

* The European Union expects a decline in production to lead to a rise in imports and a fall in the planted area for the 2023/24 season.

* The cane harvest in the Centre-South region of Brazil, which is now starting, could eventually provide some relief, dealers said.

* May raw sugar SBc1 was up 2.6% at 21.81 cents per lb after setting a one-month high of 22 cents.

COFFEE

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 1.5% to $2,202 a tonne, climbing back towards Tuesday's 6-1/2 month high of $2,250.

* The market continued to be supported by a pick-up in demand as some roasters increase the proportion of cheaper robusta coffee in blends, particularly in more price-sensitive markets.

* Robusta coffee supplies have also tightened in top producer Vietnam as farmers who had already sold most of their stocks refrained from releasing the remaining beans, traders said on Thursday.

* Dealers said robusta coffee's discount to arabica has fallen sharply to about $1,580 a tonne, down from around $2,100 in mid-February.

* May arabica coffee KCc1 was down 0.03% at $1.6965 per lb.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc1 was up 1.2% at $2,914 a tonne, climbing towards a more than two-year peak of $2,923 set this week.

* May London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.1% to 2,124 pounds per tonne.

