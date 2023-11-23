SOFTS-White sugar buoyed by Brazil export backlogs; London cocoa steadies

Adds closing prices

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - White sugar futures on the ICE exchange rose on Thursday, helped by export backlogs in top producer Brazil, while London cocoa steadied.

Markets for arabica coffee, raw sugar and New York cocoa were closed for the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday.

SUGAR

* March white sugar LSUc1 settled 0.7% higher at $746.10 a metric ton.

* Dealers said there is still a high volume of sugar waiting to be exported from top producer Brazil and noted signs that No.2 producer India might relax its ethanol blend targets given its extremely poor cane crop.

* Sugar production in the European Union, the third-largest sugar producer, is projected to grow 3% in the 2023/24 season, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled 1.9% lower at 27.22 cents per lb on Wednesday as the market extended its retreat from a 12-year high set this month.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 settled 0.3% higher at 3,461 pounds a metric ton as the market continued to consolidate after recent record highs.

* Supplies remain tight, dealers said, noting that the entire futures curve remains backwardated 0#LCC:, with steep premiums for near-dated cocoa contracts versus later-dated ones LCC-1=R, LCC-2=R, LCC-3=R.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 settled 0.8% lower at $4,084 a metric ton on Wednesday.

COFFEE

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.9% to $2,491 a metric ton.

* Domestic prices in top robusta producer Vietnam have changed little over the past week, with output from the new harvest yet to pick up while a lack of sunlight is hampering drying of the fresh beans.

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled 0.3% higher at $1.6905 per lb on Wednesday.

* Rains in top producer Brazil are reducing crop concerns after recent hot and dry conditions.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

