SOFTS-Sugar sinks on growing supply, traders weigh Brazil election

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit two-month lows on Monday on growing supply availability and as traders evaluate the results of elections in top sugar producer Brazil.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar contract SBc1 settled down 0.26 cent, or 1.5%, at 17.42 cents per lb, having hit its lowest since early August at $17.36/lb.

* Brazil's real currency and stock market surged after far-right President Jair Bolsonaro outperformed polling and clinched his place in a tense runoff vote set for Oct. 30, denying leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva an outright victory in the first round.

* A Bolsonaro victory is seen as mildly bearish for sugar as he is expected to keep fuel prices low - a move that would push cane mills to ramp up sugar output at the expense of cane-based biofuel ethanol.

* Traders also cited selling from Indian mills that might be hedging sugar prices before the positive outlook for the country's new crop adds pressure to futures.

* Elsewhere, trader Czarnikow forecast a global sugar surplus of 3.6 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season as it cut its estimate for Chinese consumption due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

* ICE exchange said October deliveries were at 14,652 lots.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell $4.50, or 0.9%, at $524.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 5.8 cents, or 2.6%, at $2.1575 per lb​​, having touched its lowest since early August at $2.1475/lb.

* Rains in Brazil continue to improve moisture in coffee areas, boosting prospects for the 2023 crop.

* Rabobank said the return of timely rains in the country could lead to lower prices, especially if it persists in November.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 rose $20, or 0.9%, at $2,173 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 ​​settled down 25 pounds, or 1.3%, at 1,915 pounds per tonne. The sterling-priced contract reached a 1-1/2 year peak of 1,972 pounds on Thursday, helped by weakness in the British currency.

* Forecasters Climate42 said near-normal weather conditions are expected over the West African cocoa regions in November and while uncertainties dominate for December, it has a "slightly optimistic" outlook for January through to March.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell $17, or 0.7%, to $2,337 a tonne.

