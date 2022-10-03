SOFTS-Sugar sinks on growing supply, Brazil election outcome awaited

Recasts, adds details, updates prices

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE hit two-month lows on Monday on growing supply availability and as traders awaited the outcome of the presidential election in top sugar producer Brazil.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar contract SBc1 was down 1% at $17.51 cents per lb at 1441 GMT, having hit its lowest since early August at $17.45.

* Brazil's real currency and stock market surged after far-right President Jair Bolsonaro outperformed polling and clinched his place in a tense runoff vote set for Oct. 30, denying leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva an outright victory in the first round.

* A Bolsonaro victory is seen as bearish for sugar as he is expected to try to keep energy prices low - a move that would push cane mills to ramp up sugar output at the expense of cane-based biofuel ethanol.

* Elsewhere, trader Czarnikow forecast a global sugar surplus of 3.6 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season as it cut its estimate for Chinese consumption due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

* ICE raw sugar speculators trimmed their net short position by 10,992 contracts to 28,523 in the week to Sept. 27, data showed.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $524.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.5% to $2.0940

per lb, having touched its lowest since early August at $2.0750.

* Rabobank said the return of timely rains in top producer Brazil could lead to lower prices, especially if it persists in November.

* November robusta coffee LRCc1 edged up 0.2% to $2,150 a tonne.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc1 was down 0.9% at 1,923 pounds per tonne. The sterling-priced contract reached a 1-1/2 year peak of 1,972 pounds on Thursday, helped by weakness in the British currency.

* Forecasters Climate42 said near-normal weather conditions are expected over the West African cocoa regions in November and while uncertainties dominate for December, it has a "slightly optimistic" outlook for January through to March.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.3% to $2,347 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and Sandra Maler)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.