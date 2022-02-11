SOFTS-Sugar prices weaken, focus on March whites expiry

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sugar futures on ICE were lower on Friday as traders focused on the expiry of the March whites contract while arabica coffee prices slipped back from the previous session's 10-year peak.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.6% to 18.19 cents per lb by 1420 GMT and was on track for a small weekly loss of 0.2%.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by the recent strength of energy prices, which increases the incentive to use cane to produce biofuel ethanol rather than sugar, particularly in top exporter Brazil.

* "While elevated crude oil prices will support sugar prices, we think that they will ease back later this year and put downward pressure on sugar prices throughout the remainder of 2022," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* May white sugar LSUc2 fell 0.8% to $486.90 per tonne.

* Dealers said a delivery of about 400,000 tonnes was expected against the March contract LSUH2, which expires on Friday. That is a slightly lower tonnage than the March 2021 contract which saw 511,750 tonnes tendered.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 1.1% to $2.5235 per lb, extending its retreat from a 10-year peak of $2.6045 set on Thursday.

* The market was on track for a weekly gain of 4.1%, supported by tight supplies, with exchange stocks close to their lowest level in 20 years.

* Coffee farmers in Brazil sold 32% of expected 2022/23 output by Feb. 8, ahead of the 21% seen a year ago but up only 1 percentage point from the previous month, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Friday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.35% to $2,255 a tonne after earlier setting a four-week high of $2,286.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.9% to $2,808 a tonne, losing some ground after climbing on Thursday to a two-year high of $2,838.

* Dealers said concerns about dry weather in top producer Ivory Coast remained a supportive factor.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 was down 0.4% at 1,849 pounds a tonne.

