SOFTS-Sugar prices weaken as March white contract expires

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sugar futures on ICE closed lower on Friday as traders focused on the expiry of the March whites contract while arabica coffee prices slipped back from the previous session's 10-year peak.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.04 cent, or 0.2%, at 18.26 cents per lb. The contract gained 0.5% in the week.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by the recent strength of energy prices, which increases the incentive to use cane to produce biofuel ethanol rather than sugar, particularly in top exporter Brazil.

* "While elevated crude oil prices will support sugar prices, we think that they will ease back later this year and put downward pressure on sugar prices throughout the remainder of 2022," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* May white sugar LSUc2 fell $1.30, or 0.3%, at $489.40 a tonne.

* Deliveries against the expiry of the March white contract were said to reach 7,173 lots, or 358,650 tonnes.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 3.2 cents, or 1.3%, at $2.5205 per lb, extending its retreat from a 10-year peak of $2.6045 set on Thursday.

* The contract gained 4.1% in the week, supported by tight supplies, with exchange stocks close to their lowest level in 20 years.

* ICE arabica stocks were stable on Friday after large reductions earlier in the week.

* Coffee farmers in Brazil sold 32% of expected 2022/23 output by Feb. 8, ahead of the 21% seen a year ago but up only 1 percentage point from the previous month, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Friday.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $7, or 0.3%, at $2,270 a tonne after earlier setting a four-week high of $2,286.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 settled down $22, or 0.8%, to $2,811 a tonne, losing some ground after climbing on Thursday to a two-year high of $2,838.

* Dealers said concerns about dry weather in top producer Ivory Coast remained a supportive factor.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 lost 9 pounds, or 0.5%, to 1,848 pounds per tonne​.

