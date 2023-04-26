SOFTS-Sugar prices turn lower after setting 11-year highs

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Raw and white sugar futures on ICE closed down on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains that took prices to their highest levels in more than 11 years, while robusta coffee prices rose to the topmost in nearly 12 years.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.14 cent, or 0.5%, at 26.51 cents per lb after setting an 11-year high of 27.07 cents.

* Dealers said the market was technically overbought and so it was not surprising to see setbacks from time to time, although the mood remained bullish.

* They noted lower-than-expected output in India, Thailand and China had tightened supplies, while much-needed supplies from the harvest in centre-south Brazil had been delayed by rain.

* EarthDaily Analytics estimates Brazil's centre-south region would have lost up to seven days of sugarcane harvesting in April owing to rains.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $10, or 1.4%, at $695.10 a tonne after setting an 11-year high of $711.80.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $6, or 0.2%, at $2,413 a tonne after peaking at $2,489, its highest in almost 12 years.

* Dealers said farmers in top robusta producer Vietnam now had few beans left to sell and the focus is now moving to the conillon (robusta) harvest under way in Brazil.

* A large crop is expected in Brazil but exports could be curbed by strong domestic demand.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 3.2 cents, or 1.7%, to $1.916 per lb.

* Brokers said the arabica market regained technical strength as simple moving averages (SMA) for 20 and 200 days turned positive for the first time since July.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​​settled up 4 pounds, or 0.2%, to 2,230 pounds per tonne​.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose $22, or 0.8%, to $2,950 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman, Jonathan Oatis and Shailesh Kuber)

