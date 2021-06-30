SOFTS-Sugar prices rise as frosts add to Brazil crop concerns

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, June 30 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday as frosts hit some sugarcane growing regions in Brazil, adding to concerns about crops whose development has already been hurt by dry weather.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBV1rose by 0.13 cent, or 0.7%, to 17.67 cents per lb by 1454 GMT.

* Frosts hit sugarcane growing regions in Sao Paulo, southern Mato Grosso do Sul and northern Parana, according to consultancy Rural Clima.

* A small delivery was expected against the July contract SBN1 which expires on Wednesday with its widening discount to October SB-1=R indicating a lack of appetite to receive sugar at a time when global demand appears weak.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $11.30, or 2.6%, to $443.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell by 0.5 cents, or 0.3%, to $1.5970 per lb, slipping back slightly after climbing to a three-week high of $1.64 on Tuesday.

* Dealers were trying to assess how much damage may have been done by frosts in Brazil.

* Frosts hit from the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul to the north of Sao Paulo, hitting some coffee areas, said Rural Clima's meteorologist Marco Antonio dos Santos.

* "It has been a long time since we saw this kind of frost in Brazil", he said in a note to clients.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2rose by $23, or 1.4%, to $1,698 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell by $10, or 0.4%, to $2,380 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell by 4 pounds, or 0.25%, to 1,620 pounds a tonne.

