Commodities

SOFTS-Sugar prices fall on ample supplies; coffee heads back up

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Sugar prices on ICE fell on Friday due to signs of ample supplies, though the market remained within recent ranges, while arabica coffee headed back higher.

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Sugar prices on ICE fell on Friday due to signs of ample supplies, though the market remained within recent ranges, while arabica coffee headed back higher.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​fell 1% to 17.48 cents per lb at 1056 GMT.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.1% to $449.70 a tonne.

* Dealers said the widening discounts for front month versus second month raw and white sugar SB-1=R, LSU-1=R indicated nearby supplies remained plentiful, but added there was good buying from end-users around 17.60, keeping prices range-bound.

* Data showed sugar production in the key Centre-South region of top producer Brazil totalled 2.62 million tonnes in the second half of May - above market expectations.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.9% to $1.6225 per lb. The contract hit a 4-1/2 year high last week.

* Dealers said the market remained concerned about next year's crop in top arabica producer Brazil, after severe dryness damaged the current crop.

* There are signs anti-government protests that disrupted exports like coffee in world No. 2 arabica producer Colombia are losing steam.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.7% to $1,622 a tonne.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​edged up 0.1% to 1,624 pounds per tonne​.

* World No. 2 cocoa producer Ghana's bean arrivals at ports reached 924,385 tonnes by May 27 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, up 25.3% from last season.

* Cocoa has sharply underperformed other soft commodities this year. Dealers said the market was struggling for direction and appeared range-bound for now.

* Fitch Solutions expects cocoa to trade between 1,600 and 1,750 pounds over the coming weeks of June and July as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continue to hurt chocolate demand.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​​fell 0.5% to $2,421 a tonne.

(Editing by David Evans)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program

    LBMA CEO Ruth Crowell discusses trading data and trends in the precious metals market and the LBMA Responsible Sourcing Program.

    16 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular