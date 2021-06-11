SOFTS-Sugar prices fall on ample supplies; coffee heads back up

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Sugar prices on ICE fell on Friday due to signs of ample supplies, though the market remained within recent ranges, while arabica coffee headed back higher.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​fell 1% to 17.48 cents per lb at 1056 GMT.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.1% to $449.70 a tonne.

* Dealers said the widening discounts for front month versus second month raw and white sugar SB-1=R, LSU-1=R indicated nearby supplies remained plentiful, but added there was good buying from end-users around 17.60, keeping prices range-bound.

* Data showed sugar production in the key Centre-South region of top producer Brazil totalled 2.62 million tonnes in the second half of May - above market expectations.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.9% to $1.6225 per lb. The contract hit a 4-1/2 year high last week.

* Dealers said the market remained concerned about next year's crop in top arabica producer Brazil, after severe dryness damaged the current crop.

* There are signs anti-government protests that disrupted exports like coffee in world No. 2 arabica producer Colombia are losing steam.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.7% to $1,622 a tonne.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​edged up 0.1% to 1,624 pounds per tonne​.

* World No. 2 cocoa producer Ghana's bean arrivals at ports reached 924,385 tonnes by May 27 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, up 25.3% from last season.

* Cocoa has sharply underperformed other soft commodities this year. Dealers said the market was struggling for direction and appeared range-bound for now.

* Fitch Solutions expects cocoa to trade between 1,600 and 1,750 pounds over the coming weeks of June and July as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions continue to hurt chocolate demand.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​​fell 0.5% to $2,421 a tonne.

(Editing by David Evans)

