SOFTS-Sugar prices fall on ample supplies; cocoa, coffee also down

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Sugar prices on ICE closed down on Friday due to signs of ample supplies, though the market remained within recent ranges. Cocoa and coffee prices also closed lower.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1​​settled down 0.12 cent, or 0.7%, at 17.54 cents per lb.

* August white sugar LSUc1​settled down $3.40, or 0.7%, at $451.30 a tonne.

* Dealers said the widening discounts for front month versus second month raw and white sugar SB-1=R, LSU-1=R indicated nearby supplies remained plentiful, but added there was good buying from end-users at around 17.60, keeping prices range-bound.

* There was also talk of high shipping rates hurting physical demand, with some buyers willing to postpone deals and wait for freight rates to fall.

* Data showed sugar production in the key Center-South region of top producer Brazil totalled 2.62 million tonnes in the second half of May - above market expectations.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1settled down 1.25 cent, or 0.8%, at $1.5745 per lb. The contract hit a 4-1/2-year high last week.

* Dealers said concerns remain about next year's crop in top arabica producer Brazil, after severe dryness damaged the current crop, but rains this week would likely improve crop prospects.

* Brazilian growers sold 40% of this year's crop by June 8, a much quicker selling pace than seen at this time in previous seasons, consultancy Safras & Mercado said on Friday.

* There are signs anti-government protests that disrupted exports like coffee in world No. 2 arabica producer Colombia are losing steam.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1settled up $7, or 0.4%, at $1,592 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled down $31, or 1.3%, to $2,402 a tonne.

* World No. 2 cocoa producer Ghana's bean arrivals at ports reached 924,385 tonnes by May 27 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, up 25.3% from last season.

* Cocoa has sharply underperformed other soft commodities this year. Dealers said the market was struggling for direction and appeared range-bound for now.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​​was flat at 1,622 pounds per tonne​.

