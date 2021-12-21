Commodities

SOFTS-Sugar prices edge up as commodities regain some ground

Nigel Hunt Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/EMMANUEL FOUDROT

Sugar, coffee and cocoa futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, tracking a modest rebound in equity and commodity markets, although the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant helped to keep a lid on prices. [MKTS/GLOB]

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.2% higher at 18.62 cents per lb by 1149 GMT after dipping to a low of 18.52 cents on Monday - the weakest since Dec. 2.

* Dealers said funds have been scaling back long positions during the last few days and risk appetite would have to be restored for the market to rally significantly.

* They noted background fundamentals remain supportive with many expecting a small global deficit in the 2021/22 season.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.35% to $489.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.8% to $2.2580 per lb, regaining some ground after falling by 4.5% on Monday.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil's coffee belt were aiding cherry growth and improving the outlook for next year's crop in the world's top producer.

* There have also been showers in Vietnam which have hampered the harvest and bean drying process in the world's top robusta producer.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.4% to $2,318 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.5% to 1,677 pounds a tonne.

* Light rains and mild seasonal winds in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week should boost the quality and size of the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was up 0.6% at $2,437 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

