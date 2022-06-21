SOFTS-Sugar prices climb on energy gains, stronger Brazil real

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, boosted by gains in energy markets and a strengthening in Brazil's currency, while arabica coffee prices also climbed.

A stronger real BRL= dents exporter selling in Brazil, the top producer of both sugar and coffee, by lowering returns in local currency terms.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.5% to 18.88 cents per lb by 1351 GMT.

* Dealers noted the market has recently been underpinned by curbs on exports from India but supplies may be available from neighbour Pakistan in the coming weeks.

* "Pakistan's government will hold talks with the industry over the next few weeks, as the industry lobbies hard to be allowed to export some sugar from the estimated 2 million tonne stockpile built up in the country," Australia-based analyst Green Pool said in a note.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.04% to $565.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 2.5% to $2.3315 per lb as the market continued to derive support from falling ICE certified stocks.

* ICE certified stocks stood at 99.17 million bags, as of June 17, the lowest level since late February.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.8% to $2,094 a tonne.

* Uganda's coffee exports fell by 7.8% in May from a year earlier, hurt by a drought that squeezed yields in some parts of the country, a report by a state-run industry regulator showed.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.3% to $2,464 a tonne.

* Heavy rain last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions will boost the development of the next October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.7% to 1,765 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and David Evans)

