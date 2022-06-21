SOFTS-Sugar prices climb on energy gains, arabica coffee jumps

Updates with comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, boosted by gains in energy markets and strength in Brazil's currency, while arabica coffee prices also climbed.

A stronger real BRL= dents selling by exporters in Brazil, the top producer of both sugar and coffee, as it lowers returns in local currency terms.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.06 cents, or 0.3%, at 18.66 cents per lb.

* Dealers noted the market has recently been underpinned by curbs on exports from India but supplies may be available from neighbour Pakistan in the coming weeks.

* "Pakistan's government will hold talks with the industry over the next few weeks, as the industry lobbies hard to be allowed to export some sugar from the estimated 2 million tonne stockpile built up in the country," Australia-based analyst Green Pool said in a note.

* Brazil's Copersucar, the world's largest sugar merchant, believes raw sugar futures on ICE will trade between 18 and 20 cents per pound in coming months as the global supply and demand outlook will remain supportive.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $5.80, or 1.0%, at $559.60 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 4.95 cents, or 2.2%, to $2.3235 per lb as the market continued to derive support from falling ICE certified stocks.

* ICE certified stocks fell again on Tuesday to 981,901 bags, the lowest amount in 22 years, as the industry continues to opt for coffee that is cheaper than similar product in the spot market.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $24, or 1.2%, to$2,101 a tonne.

* Uganda's coffee exports fell by 7.8% in May from a year earlier, hurt by a drought that squeezed yields in some parts of the country, a report by a state-run industry regulator showed.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled up $35, or 1.4%, at $2,468 a tonne.

* Heavy rain last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions will boost the development of the next October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 11 pounds, or 0.6%, to 1,764 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and David Evans)

