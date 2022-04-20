Commodities

SOFTS-Sugar hits two-week low, arabica coffee at lowest since March

Credit: REUTERS/KHALID AL-MOUSILY

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE slipped to a two-week low with the strong pace of exports from India keeping the market on the defensive. Arabica coffee futures hit the lowest prices since the end of March.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.12 cent, or 0.6%, to 19.62 cents per lb after dipping to a two-week low of 19.61 cents.

* Dealers said an improving outlook for exports from India was weighing on the market while price charts were also becoming more bearish.

* India's exports were becoming "larger every time you look," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said.

* Oil prices were down and the Brazilian real gained nearly 1% against the dollar, additional bearish factors, dealers said.O/R

* The sugarcane planted area in Brazil fell 300,000 hectares in the season that ended in March, government agency Conab said.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $1.00, or 0.2%, to $537.00 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 2.25 cents, or 1.0%, at $2.1945 per lb, losing the technically important support level of $2.20.

* Dealers said the market was technically weak with potential for prices to test new support levels at $2.15 and then $2.10.

* Traders were still digesting the increase in green coffee stocks this week in the United States, the first in six months in the world's largest consumer.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.1% to $2,090 a tonne, edging away from the prior session's six-week low of $2,058.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose $13, or 0.5%, to $2,593 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was deriving support from indications that demand is continuing to pick up after a COVID-19 driven dip.

* North American first-quarter cocoa grind data, due to be issued on Thursday, would provide a short-term focus after last week's European first-quarter data showed a 4.4% rise year on year. GRIND/EU

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 18 pounds, or 1.0%, to 1,786 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; editing by David Evans, Kirsten Donovan)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

