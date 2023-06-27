SOFTS-Sugar hits 3 month low, London cocoa steadies off multi-decade highs

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Sugar futures on ICE hit their lowest in nearly three months on Tuesday on signs of weak demand, while London cocoa steadied after hitting its highest since the mid-1970s in the prior session.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 was down 2.4% to 23.15 cents per lb at 1234 GMT - its lowest since early April.

* Front month sugar futures have, after some ten months, flipped to a discount versus second month futures SB-1=R, a bearish signal that indicates weak demand, improved supply, or both.

* "There’s no denying the major supply-side problems the sugar market has, but in the short term I’d note the collapsing spreads and tread carefully," Stephen Geldart, head of analysis at trader Czarnikow, said in a note.

* "It’s entirely possible everyone is fixating on supply and ignoring more invisible demand side problems."

* Elsewhere, traders are awaiting bi-weekly sugar output data from Brazilian industry group Unica, due to be released later this session.

* Brazil's Centre-South sugar production in the first half of June was probably capped by rains, according to analyst estimates, but yields likely rose sharply from last season.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 3.8% to $623.50 per metric ton, having hit its lowest since early April at $622.40.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 was little changed at 2,535 pounds per metric ton, having hit its highest since the mid 1970s on Monday at 2,555.

* Dealers said technical signals point to more gains ahead, while fundamental signals are bullish as the market's deficit is widening.

* Above-average rain in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa regions last week have flooded plantations and could affect the start of the next October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​​was little changed at $3,258 a metric ton, after setting a fresh seven-year high of $3,281 on Monday.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.6% to $1.6410 per lb, after earlier setting a six-month low of $1.6270.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Mark Potter)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.