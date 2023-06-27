News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Sugar hits 3 month low, London cocoa steadies off multi-decade highs

Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

June 27, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - Sugar futures on ICE hit their lowest in nearly three months on Tuesday on signs of weak demand, while London cocoa steadied after hitting its highest since the mid-1970s in the prior session.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 was down 2.4% to 23.15 cents per lb at 1234 GMT - its lowest since early April.

* Front month sugar futures have, after some ten months, flipped to a discount versus second month futures SB-1=R, a bearish signal that indicates weak demand, improved supply, or both.

* "There’s no denying the major supply-side problems the sugar market has, but in the short term I’d note the collapsing spreads and tread carefully," Stephen Geldart, head of analysis at trader Czarnikow, said in a note.

* "It’s entirely possible everyone is fixating on supply and ignoring more invisible demand side problems."

* Elsewhere, traders are awaiting bi-weekly sugar output data from Brazilian industry group Unica, due to be released later this session.

* Brazil's Centre-South sugar production in the first half of June was probably capped by rains, according to analyst estimates, but yields likely rose sharply from last season.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 3.8% to $623.50 per metric ton, having hit its lowest since early April at $622.40.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 was little changed at 2,535 pounds per metric ton, having hit its highest since the mid 1970s on Monday at 2,555.

* Dealers said technical signals point to more gains ahead, while fundamental signals are bullish as the market's deficit is widening.

* Above-average rain in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa regions last week have flooded plantations and could affect the start of the next October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​​was little changed at $3,258 a metric ton, after setting a fresh seven-year high of $3,281 on Monday.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.6% to $1.6410 per lb, after earlier setting a six-month low of $1.6270.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by Mark Potter)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.