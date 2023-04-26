News & Insights

SOFTS-Sugar hits 11-year highs as rains slow Brazil harvest

Credit: REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

April 26, 2023 — 06:01 am EDT

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Raw and white sugar futures on ICE rose to 11-year highs on Wednesday, with delays to the harvest in Brazil heightening concern over supply tightness.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 rose 1% to 26.91 cents per lb by 0951 GMT after setting an 11-year high of 27.03 cents.

* Dealers said lower than expected output in India, Thailand and China had tightened supplies while much-needed supplies from the harvest in centre-south Brazil had been delayed by rain.

* Felippe Reis, a crop analyst at EarthDaily Analytics, estimates Brazil's centre-south region would have lost up to seven days of sugarcane harvesting operations in April owing to 91 millimeters (3.58 inches) of rain versus the historical average of 66 millimeters.

* Dealers also cited the potential for an El Nino sugar event to curb future production in Asia and ongoing concerns about low output in the European Union as supportive factors.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.1% to $705.80 a tonne after setting an 11-year high of $711.80.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 0.6% at $2,434 a tonne, close to the $2,485 reached this week for its highest in almost 12 years.

* The market has been supported by a pick-up in demand, with some roasters increasing the proportion of robusta in blends at the expense of more costly arabica beans.

* Dealers said farmers in top robusta producer Vietnam now had few beans left to sell and the focus is now moving to the conillon (robusta) harvest under way in Brazil.

* A large crop is expected in Brazil but exports could be curbed by strong domestic demand.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.9% to $1.9010 per lb.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.1% at 2,228 pounds a tonne.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,934 a tonne.

