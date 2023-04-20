Commodities

SOFTS-Sugar hits 11-year high, arabica off 6-1/2-month peak

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

April 20, 2023 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE rose to the highest prices since March 2012 on Thursday amid tightening global supplies, while arabica coffee receded after hitting a 6-1/2-month peak earlier this week.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled 0.88 cent, or 3.6%, higher at 25.25 cents per lb after setting an 11-year high of 25.37 cents.

* Some dealers said speculators were looking to squeeze out shorts amid more price-positive news, while others admitted to be surprised with the strength of the upside.

* "I am not really understanding this at all," said a U.S.-based broker.

* The USDA cut its view for China's sugar production by 1 million tonnes due to bad weather, while the Brazilian government released data saying the sugarcane area fell in 2023 to the smallest in 12 years as farmers switch to grains.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $15.60, or 2.3%, at $695.70 a tonne.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled 6.25 cents, or 3.1%, lower at $1.939 per lb, after setting a six-month high of $2.0490 on Tuesday.

* Dealers cited some profit taking after the recent rise supported by low stocks levels ahead of the expiry of the May contract.

* ICE stocks KC-TOT-TOTfell below 700,000 bags on Thursday for the first time this year.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $12, or 0.5%, at $2,374 a tonne.

* The robusta harvest in Brazil, the world's second-largest producer, has started.

* "(Brazil robusta) exports are expected to be higher this year but for now, differentials remain prohibitively expensive," said Rabobank.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 settled $21, or 0.7%, lower at $2,956 a tonne, after peaking at $2,988 on Wednesday — the highest since August 2016.

* Funds have been building long positions in cocoa against a backdrop of tight supplies. Demand has also been holding up.

* Asia's first-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, rose more than 4% year-on-year to 222,028 tonnes.

* The North America cocoa grind is expected to be issued around 2000 GMT.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 12 pounds, or 0.5%, to 2,263 pounds per tonne​.

