News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Sugar gains in the year's 1st trading session, arabica also up

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

January 02, 2024 — 03:11 pm EST

Written by Maytaal Angel and Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE started 2024 with gains, partly recovering the heavy losses of the last trading day of 2023, while arabica coffee also closed higher.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​​settled up 0.32 cent, or 1.6%, at 20.90 cents per lb, having lost 5.4% last Friday.

* Raw sugar gained 3% last year, with poor crops in India and Thailand largely offset by strong production in Centre-South Brazil.

* Indian mills' sugar production between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 was down 7.6% from a year earlier, a leading industry body said.

* Dealers cited lower-than-normal rains in Brazil's Centre-South region late in the year, but noted that increasing moisture is forecast for the first half of January.

* Egypt's state grains buyer is seeking 50,000 metric tons of raw cane sugar and/or 50,000 tons of white sugar in a tender.

* March white sugar LSUc1 ​​rose 1.5% to $605.00 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $37, or 1.3%, at $2,804 a ton, after climbing 58% last year, thanks to a decline in exports from top producer Vietnam and strong demand from roasters.

* Dealers said farmers in Vietnam are seemingly unperturbed by current prices close to record highs and have adopted a reserved approach to selling in the hope of further gains.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1% to $1.9015 per lb​​, recovering from falls of 4.9% last Friday.

* Arabica gained 12.6% overall last year, but a favourable outlook for the next crop in top grower Brazil is limiting the upside.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​settled up 67 pounds, or 1.9%, at 3,573 pounds per ton after touching its lowest in nearly two months at 3,498 pounds.

* London cocoa gained 70% last year against a backdrop of tight supplies, though speculators are becoming less bullish.

* Cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast cited good prospects for the April-to-September mid crop despite very little rainfall across all cocoa regions.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​rose 1.9% to $4,275 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Goodman, David Evans and Richard Chang)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.