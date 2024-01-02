SOFTS-Sugar gains in the year's 1st trading session, arabica also up

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE started 2024 with gains, partly recovering the heavy losses of the last trading day of 2023, while arabica coffee also closed higher.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​​settled up 0.32 cent, or 1.6%, at 20.90 cents per lb, having lost 5.4% last Friday.

* Raw sugar gained 3% last year, with poor crops in India and Thailand largely offset by strong production in Centre-South Brazil.

* Indian mills' sugar production between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 was down 7.6% from a year earlier, a leading industry body said.

* Dealers cited lower-than-normal rains in Brazil's Centre-South region late in the year, but noted that increasing moisture is forecast for the first half of January.

* Egypt's state grains buyer is seeking 50,000 metric tons of raw cane sugar and/or 50,000 tons of white sugar in a tender.

* March white sugar LSUc1 ​​rose 1.5% to $605.00 a metric ton.

COFFEE

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $37, or 1.3%, at $2,804 a ton, after climbing 58% last year, thanks to a decline in exports from top producer Vietnam and strong demand from roasters.

* Dealers said farmers in Vietnam are seemingly unperturbed by current prices close to record highs and have adopted a reserved approach to selling in the hope of further gains.

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1% to $1.9015 per lb​​, recovering from falls of 4.9% last Friday.

* Arabica gained 12.6% overall last year, but a favourable outlook for the next crop in top grower Brazil is limiting the upside.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 ​settled up 67 pounds, or 1.9%, at 3,573 pounds per ton after touching its lowest in nearly two months at 3,498 pounds.

* London cocoa gained 70% last year against a backdrop of tight supplies, though speculators are becoming less bullish.

* Cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast cited good prospects for the April-to-September mid crop despite very little rainfall across all cocoa regions.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​rose 1.9% to $4,275 a ton.

