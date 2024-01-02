SOFTS-Sugar gains in the year's 1st trading session, arabica also up

Adds comments and closing prices
NEW YORK, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE started 2024 with gains, partly recovering the heavy losses of the last trading day of 2023, while arabica coffee also closed higher.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.32 cent, or 1.6%, at 20.90 cents per lb, having lost 5.4% last Friday.
* Raw sugar gained 3% last year, with poor crops in India and Thailand largely offset by strong production in Centre-South Brazil.
* Indian mills' sugar production between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 was down 7.6% from a year earlier, a leading industry body said.
* Dealers cited lower-than-normal rains in Brazil's Centre-South region late in the year, but noted that increasing moisture is forecast for the first half of January.
* Egypt's state grains buyer is seeking 50,000 metric tons of raw cane sugar and/or 50,000 tons of white sugar in a tender.
* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.5% to $605.00 a metric ton.
COFFEE
* March robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $37, or 1.3%, at $2,804 a ton, after climbing 58% last year, thanks to a decline in exports from top producer Vietnam and strong demand from roasters.
* Dealers said farmers in Vietnam are seemingly unperturbed by current prices close to record highs and have adopted a reserved approach to selling in the hope of further gains.
* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1% to $1.9015 per lb, recovering from falls of 4.9% last Friday.
* Arabica gained 12.6% overall last year, but a favourable outlook for the next crop in top grower Brazil is limiting the upside.
COCOA
* March London cocoa LCCc1 settled up 67 pounds, or 1.9%, at 3,573 pounds per ton after touching its lowest in nearly two months at 3,498 pounds.
* London cocoa gained 70% last year against a backdrop of tight supplies, though speculators are becoming less bullish.
* Cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast cited good prospects for the April-to-September mid crop despite very little rainfall across all cocoa regions.
* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 1.9% to $4,275 a ton.
(Reporting by Maytaal Angel and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by David Goodman, David Evans and Richard Chang)
