SOFTS-Sugar futures surge to 11-1/2 year peaks on tight supplies

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Raw and white sugar futures on ICE rose to 11-1/2 year peaks on Thursday, with supply concerns heightened by recent rains in Brazil, while coffee prices fell.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.48 cent, or 1.8%, at 26.99 cents per lb after setting an 11-1/2 year high of 27.41 cents.

* Dealers said lower than expected output in India, Thailand and China had tightened supplies while the harvest in centre-south Brazil had been slowed by rains.

* Industry group Unica reported on Thursday that sugar production in Brazil's key centre-south region totalled a lower-than-expected 542,000 tonnes during the first half of April.

* A survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights showed expectations for sugar production at 560,000 tonnes.

* There was also chatting about a possible new restriction on Indian sugar imports, with no confirmation.

* Dealers said a delivery of 750,000 to one million tonnes was expected against the May raws contract that expires on Friday.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $25.00, or 3.6%, at $720.10 a tonne after setting an 11-1/2 year high of $730.50.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 settled down $8, or 0.3%, at $2,405 a tonne after peaking on Wednesday at $2,489, its highest in nearly 12 years.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by tight supplies, with farmers in top robusta producer Vietnam having little left to sell. The robusta harvest in Brazil is also just beginning to gather pace.

* "Farmers have nothing to offer now and most of the beans are now in exporters' hands," one Vietnamese trader said.

* Prices for robusta coffee, cheaper historically than the milder arabica beans, are rising as roasters use more of a limited flow from the largest producers.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 3.4 cents, or 1.8%, at $1.882 per lb.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 ​settled down 8 pounds, or 0.4%, to 2,222 pounds per tonne​.

* Hershey Co HSY.N expects annual revenue and profit at the upper end of its previous forecast on Thursday, on the back of higher prices as well as resilient demand for its candy and chocolates.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell $26, or 0.9%, to $2,924 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.