SOFTS-Sugar futures surge to 11-1/2 year peaks on tight supplies

Adds Unica report, updates prices

LONDON, April 27 (Reuters) - Raw and white sugar futures on ICE rose to 11-1/2 year peaks on Thursday, with supply concerns heightened by recent rains in Brazil, while coffee prices fell.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was 3.1% higher at 27.33 cents per lb by 1405 GMT after setting an 11-1/2 year high of 27.41 cents.

* Dealers said lower than expected output in India, Thailand and China had tightened supplies while the harvest in centre-south Brazil had been slowed by rains.

* Industry group Unica reported on Thursday that sugar production in Brazil's key centre-south region totalled a lower-than-expected 542,000 tonnes during the first half of April.

* A survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights showed expectations for sugar production in the first half of April at 560,000 tonnes.

* Dealers said a delivery of 750,000 to one million tonnes was expected against the May raws contract that expires on Friday.

* August white sugar LSUc1 was 4.5% higher at $726.50 a tonne after setting an 11-1/2 year high of $730.50.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% to $2,393 a tonne after peaking on Wednesday at $2,489, its highest in nearly 12 years.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by tight supplies, with farmers in top robusta producer Vietnam having little left to sell. The robusta harvest in Brazil is also just beginning to gather pace.

* "Farmers have nothing to offer now and most of the beans are now in exporters' hands," one Vietnamese trader said.

* Prices for robusta coffee, cheaper historically than the milder arabica beans, reached their highest in 12 years this week LRCc2 as roasters used more of a limited flow from the largest producers.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.5% to $1.9075 per lb.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 was up 0.04% at 2,231 pounds a tonne.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,933 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman, Kirsten Donovan)

(( nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.