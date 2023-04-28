SOFTS-Sugar futures slip after surging to 11-1/2 year peaks

LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) - Raw and white sugar futures on ICE slipped on Friday after surging to 11-1/2 year peaks in the prior session on tight supplies, while coffee and cocoa prices also fell.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1, which expires later this session, fell 0.6% to 26.83 cents per lb at 1218 GMT, after setting an 11-1/2 year high of 27.41 cents on Thursday.

* Dealers said the market is due a correction near term given the overall negative macro-economic environment for commodities.

* Longer term though, they noted supplies in Asia and beyond could be further disrupted by the developing El Nino weather phenomenon.

* Sugar has been boosted of late by lower than expected output in India, Thailand, China and the European Union, while the upcoming harvest in top producer Brazil has been slowed by rains.

* Also, producers and experts have reduced by 10% their output expectations for the current sugar harvest in Mexico following a months-long drought and lack of adequate fertilizer application.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $714.70 a tonne after setting an 11-1/2 year high of $730.50 on Thursday.

COFFEE

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,388 a tonne after peaking on Wednesday at $2,489, its highest in nearly 12 years.

* Coffee export prices in top robusta producer Vietnam extended their discount to ICE futures this week despite farmers having next to nothing left to sell, with traders saying prices are now excessively high.

* The robusta harvests in Indonesia and Brazil are also just beginning to gather pace.

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1% to $1.8640 per lb.

* Colombia's coffee-growers' federation has elected a new director, as the group grapples with trying to increase output, reduce production costs and maintain its beans' international profile.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.3% to 2,215 pounds per tonne​.

* Cadbury chocolate maker MondelezMDLZ.O expects 2023 organic revenue growth of over 10% on steady demand for its chocolates and biscuits despite price hikes.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 slipped 0.1% to $2,922 a tonne.

