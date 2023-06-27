News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Sugar futures fall 3% to lowest price in 3 months

Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

June 27, 2023 — 02:42 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Raw and refined sugar futures on ICE fell around 3% on Tuesday to hit their lowest in three months on signs of weak demand and improving Brazil crop, while London cocoa steadied after hitting its highest since the mid-1970s in the prior session.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.69 cent, or 2.9%, at 23.03 cents per lb - its lowest since early April.

* Front month sugar futures have, after some ten months, flipped to a discount versus second month futures SB-1=R, a bearish signal that indicates weak demand, improved supply, or both.

* "There’s no denying the major supply-side problems the sugar market has, but in the short term I’d note the collapsing spreads and tread carefully," Stephen Geldart, head of analysis at trader Czarnikow, said in a note.

* "It’s entirely possible everyone is fixating on supply and ignoring more invisible demand side problems."

* On production, Brazil sugar output was up 18% in the first half of June, as expected, while sugarcane yields rose 26%, signalling a possibly larger crop.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $21.20, or 3.3%, at $627.20 a tonne, having hit its lowest since late March at $614.50.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 settled up 5 pounds, or 0.2%, to 2,537 pounds per tonne​, having hit its highest since the mid 1970s on Monday at 2,555.

* Dealers said technical signals point to more gains ahead, while fundamental signals are bullish as the market's deficit is widening.

* Above-average rain in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa regions last week have flooded plantations and could affect the start of the next October-to-March main crop.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​​ended stable at $3,258 a metric ton, after setting a fresh seven-year high of $3,281 on Monday.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2settled up 1.8 cents, or 1.1%, at $1.6695 per lb, after earlier setting a six-month low of $1.63.

* An expected pick-up in robusta exports from Brazil in the coming months may calm a rally in prices which hit a record this month, Rabobank said in a quarterly update.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by Mark Potter and Maju Samuel)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.