SOFTS-Sugar futures fall 3% to lowest price in 3 months

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - Raw and refined sugar futures on ICE fell around 3% on Tuesday to hit their lowest in three months on signs of weak demand and improving Brazil crop, while London cocoa steadied after hitting its highest since the mid-1970s in the prior session.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.69 cent, or 2.9%, at 23.03 cents per lb - its lowest since early April.

* Front month sugar futures have, after some ten months, flipped to a discount versus second month futures SB-1=R, a bearish signal that indicates weak demand, improved supply, or both.

* "There’s no denying the major supply-side problems the sugar market has, but in the short term I’d note the collapsing spreads and tread carefully," Stephen Geldart, head of analysis at trader Czarnikow, said in a note.

* "It’s entirely possible everyone is fixating on supply and ignoring more invisible demand side problems."

* On production, Brazil sugar output was up 18% in the first half of June, as expected, while sugarcane yields rose 26%, signalling a possibly larger crop.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $21.20, or 3.3%, at $627.20 a tonne, having hit its lowest since late March at $614.50.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 settled up 5 pounds, or 0.2%, to 2,537 pounds per tonne​, having hit its highest since the mid 1970s on Monday at 2,555.

* Dealers said technical signals point to more gains ahead, while fundamental signals are bullish as the market's deficit is widening.

* Above-average rain in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa regions last week have flooded plantations and could affect the start of the next October-to-March main crop.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​​ended stable at $3,258 a metric ton, after setting a fresh seven-year high of $3,281 on Monday.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2settled up 1.8 cents, or 1.1%, at $1.6695 per lb, after earlier setting a six-month low of $1.63.

* An expected pick-up in robusta exports from Brazil in the coming months may calm a rally in prices which hit a record this month, Rabobank said in a quarterly update.

