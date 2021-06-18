SOFTS-Sugar falls to two-month low; coffee recovers from sell-off

Includes closing prices and comments

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - Raw sugar futures on ICE fell to the lowest level in two months on Friday due to a strong dollar and improving crop conditions in several countries, while arabica coffee recovered from the commodities-wide sell-off the day before.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 closed down 0.12 cent, or 0.7%, at 16.43 cents per lb, after dipping to a low of 16.32 cents - the weakest price since April 19.

* The July contract SBN1 lost 6.1% in the week, weighed primarily by losses across a wide range of commodity markets including grains and metals driven partly by a stronger dollar.

* "Any calibration to sugar's micro‑fundamentals will have to wait until this macro‑quake and any aftershocks end," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said.

* Improving crop outlooks in India and Thailand following favourable rains and the strong pace of production in Brazil during the second half of May has, however, also contributed to the recent weakness in prices.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $1.60, or 0.4%, at $423.40 a tonne.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 0.35 cent, or 0.2%, at $1.5195 per lb.

* The September contract KCU1 lost 4% in the week as coffee prices fell in conjunction with many other commodities.

* Peak Trading Research estimates that non-commercial traders sold 100,000 contracts of agricultural futures on Thursday alone.

* The return of rains in top producer Brazil has also improved the outlook for next year's harvest, while coffee is also now flowing out of Colombia after a recent disruption linked to anti-government protests.

* U.S. roasters are scrambling to secure supplies of Colombian coffees due to the supply chain disruption.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $18, or 1.1%, at $1,616 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​settled down $9, or 0.4%, to $2,372 a tonne. The contract lost 1% in the week and hit the lowest price in nearly 7 weeks as the market remains well supplied even if there is a pick-up in cocoa processing as economies ease Covid-19 restrictions.

* "The supplies are there for any increased demand," said Jack Scoville, with the Price Futures Group in Chicago.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 was flat at 1.626 pounds per tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; editing by Elaine Hardcastle, Paul Simao, Philippa Fletcher)

