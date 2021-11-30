SOFTS-Sugar falls to 2-month low; cocoa hits lowest in 4 months

Recasts, adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sugar and cocoa futures on ICE closed sharply lower on Tuesday after drugmaker Moderna Inc MRNA.O cast doubt on the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines against the new Omicron coronavirus variant, spooking investors in soft commodities and beyond. MKTS/GLOBO/RFRX/

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 closed 3.2% lower at 18.60 cents per lb, the lowest price in two months.

* Dealers said sugar is beholden to macroeconomic sentiment at present and has further to fall, after breaking a 18-month uptrend line.

* They said that the weak technical signs, after the losses since Friday in the wake of the new COVID variant, led to further sales by funds.

* Looking ahead, Rabobank expects raw sugar to average 20.80 cents in the third quarter of next year as the sugar market registers a deficit of 2.3 million tonnes by the end of the 2021/22 (Oct-Sept) season after a 1.2 million tonne deficit in 2020/21.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 2.4% to $485.60 a tonne, a 2-1/2-month low.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.3% to $2.3230 per lb. The market had climbed to a 10-year high of $2.4820 last week.

* Dealers expect prices to pull back through the week amid jitters over the Omicron variant. [nL1N2SL02M]

* Rabobank expects arabica to average only $1.66 in the fourth quarter of 2022 as the market moves into surplus in 2022/23, with lacklustre production in Brazil met by increased output elsewhere as producers around the world capitalise on high prices.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 was little changed at $2,260 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.4% to 1,636 a tonne, having touched a four-month low of 1,634 pounds.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.4% to $2,346 a tonne, having also hit a four-month low at $2,338.

* Rabobank expects cocoa to average $2,680 in the third quarter of 2022 as the market ends the 2021/22 (Oct-Sept) season with a 128,000 tonne deficit amid improved demand and falling production owing to poor weather earlier this season.

* Commerzbank noted that the market, for now, remains unconcerned about falling production because this has largely been priced in, with weather developments in top producer Ivory Coast having improved of late.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Goodman)

