SOFTS-Sugar falls, coffee at 2-week low as risk-off trade hits commodities

Sugar, coffee and cocoa futures all ended down on Monday as the dollar soared and global equities skidded on concerns about tensions along Ukraine's border with Russia, prompting a flight to safety amongst speculators.

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sugar, coffee and cocoa futures all ended down on Monday as the dollar soared and global equities skidded on concerns about tensions along Ukraine's border with Russia, prompting a flight to safety amongst speculators. MKTS/GLOBFRX/

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.09 cent, or 0.5%, at 18.81 cents per lb, having hit a three-week high of 19.29 cents on Thursday.

* "It's a flight to safety, to the dollar, (which is) not good for commodities," said a dealer.

* A strong dollar makes dollar-priced commodities like sugar costlier for non-U.S. investors.

* Looking ahead, though, sugar is seen underpinned by tight supplies and by higher energy prices, which could prompt Brazilian plants to divert production to ethanol and away from sugar.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell $0.90, or 0.2%, to $504.50 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 4.95 cents, or 2.1%, at $2.3295 per lb​​​, having hit a two week low of $2.3045.

* It was the third consecutive loss for arabica amid an overall selloff in agricultural commodities by investors, but also with reports of positive development for the coffee crop in Brazil.

* Rains in January over Brazilian coffee areas are above the 10-year average for the period, said consultancy Pharos, adding that the crop might not be as bad as many had projected after the frosts and the drought last year.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $16, or 0.7%, to $2,197 a tonne, nearing a two-month low of $2,184 hit last week.

COCOA

* ​​March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled down $83, or 3.2%, at $2,493 a tonne, a two-week low.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 39 pounds, or 2.2%, to 1,698 pounds per tonne​​.

* Speculators switched to a net long position in New York cocoa of 4,729 contracts in the week to Jan. 18, adding 15,051 contracts, data showed.

* North American cocoa grindings, a measure of demand, unexpectedly fell 1.2% year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2021, though there continues to be demand growth overall with European and Asian fourth-quarter grinds both rising.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast fell 0.9% from Oct. 1 to Jan. 23 versus the same period a year ago, exporters estimated. .

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Mark Potter and Vinay Dwivedi)

